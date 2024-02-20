23-Year-Old Man Remanded For Stabbing Another In Lagos

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command arraigned a 23-year-old man, Abdul Samad before the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for stabbing another man with a pair of scissors on his waist.

The defendant, a trader from Ogba, faced charges of creating a breach of peace and assault in the area.

The prosecution, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offences occurred on January 9, 2024, in the Sakamori area of Ogba, Lagos.

According to Odugbo, the complainant, Mr Samsudeen Jolaosho, got into a confrontation with the defendant about money.

The prosecutor also added that the defendant stabbed the complainant in the waist with a scissor, causing considerable blood.

He further mentioned that passersby rushed the complainant to the hospital.

He however stated that the offenses violate Sections 168 and 173 of Lagos State’s Criminal Law, 2015.

Meanwhile, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O. Popoola, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in the same amount.

Popoola adjourned the case until March 20 for a hearing