23-year-old In Police Custody For Raping 10-year-old Boy In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Sanusi Umar ‘m’ 23, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old boy (name withheld). According to a press release by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakil, yesterday in Bauchi, the suspect lured the minor with N30 sweet and asked the victim to accompany him to an isolated area behind the AIB filling station along Kofar Ran to defecate. After the defection, the suspect asked the victim to put off his trouser that he wanted to see whether he cleaned his anus.

Upon removing his trousers, the suspect also removed his trousers, grabbed the victim from the back and had canal knowledge of him. The victim rushed to the manager of the filling station and informed him that the said suspect had canal knowledge of him. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect hails from Jingino village, Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State. He came to Bauchi State about two years ago and hawks garden eggs at AIB filling station along Kofar Ran. It was also revealed that the suspect leveraged the unsound mental condition of the victim to perpetrate such a crime on him