23-Year Man Nabbed In Bauchi For Suspected Homosexuals

A 23-year-old man, Sanusi Umar, has been detained by the Bauchi State Police Command on suspicion of being gay.

New Telegraph gathered that Umar, a vendor of garden eggs, tiger nuts, and other goods was accused of raping a 10-year-old boy who suffers from mental illness.

The Command Spokesperson, Ahmed Wakili, disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday that Umar was arrested on March 28, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m. by agents associated with Operation Restore Peace (ORP).

The child was allegedly lured by the suspected homosexual with N30 worth of candies and then assaulted him behind the Kofar Ran AIB filling station.

It was further gathered from preliminary investigations that Umar, who is from Jingino village in Gwaram Local Government Area, Jigawa state, had been selling his items at the same petrol station for almost two years.

It was further reported that Umar used the 10-year-old’s unstable mental state as leverage to carry out the act.

“Upon removing his trousers, the suspect also removed his own trousers, grabbed the victim from the back and had carnal knowledge of him.

”The victim rushed to the Manager of the filling station and informed him that the said suspect had carnal knowledge of him,” Wakili stated.

He said that the victim, along with the suspect, were taken to ATBU Teaching Hospital in Bauchi for medical examination.

Wakil added that “investigation is ongoing, and once completed, Umar will be charged to court.”