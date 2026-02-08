23 Suspects Arrested, Hard Drugs, Illicit Substances Recovered In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded a major operational success following a coordinated raid of identified criminal black spots within Ibaka Fishing Port, resulting in the arrest of twenty-three (23) male suspects and the recovery of large quantities of suspected illicit drugs and other criminal exhibits.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in a press statement made available to journalists on Sunday, said that “around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, 5th February 2025, and 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, 6th February 2025, operatives of the Command, acting on credible information, carried out a strategic night operation targeting criminal hideouts within the Ibaka axis.”

The statement further highlighted that “during the raid, operatives searched several identified black spots at the Ibaka Fishing Port, leading to the arrest of one Sampson Newstyle ‘M’, one Godgift Benabinte ‘M’, one Michael Asukwo ‘M’, one Prince Ene ‘M’, one Goodnews Asukwo ‘M’, one Golden Edu ‘M’, and 17 other suspects.”

“Exhibits recovered during the operation include large commercial quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, chemically enhanced variants of suspected Indian hemp, illicit locally brewed drinks, as well as containers and devices used for inhaling hard drugs.”

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the suspects’ involvement in criminal activities and to identify other individuals connected to the drug network operating within the area.”

The Command assured members of the public that the Ibaka axis remains calm, with enhanced patrols and surveillance in place to prevent any resurgence of criminal activities.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against drug abuse, trafficking, and criminality, and warned all criminal elements that sustained intelligence-led operations will continue across the state until all black spots are dismantled.