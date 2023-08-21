23 Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi LGs battling insecurity

Residents of at least 23 local government areas in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states are battling to survive as kidnappers, cattle rustlers and bandits make life difficult for them. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that residents of the affected areas have either been forced to migrate, enter into an agreement with the criminals or live a life of uncertainty.

In Sokoto, residents said local government areas worst affected are Isa, Sabon Birni, Gwadabawa, Illela, Tangaza and Goronyo. NAN learnt that residents have been forced to abandon their farms, while some villages had been deserted across the affected councils.

Abubakar Bawa, spokes- man for Governor Ahmed Aliyu, said the state govern- ment was aware of the enor- mity of the situation. He said: “We are giving priority to ensuring a safe environment. Addressing security challenges has remained top on our administration’s nine-point agenda. “Our target as a government is to ensure that citizens sleep with their two eyes close and continue to live and relate peacefully with one another.’’ Bawa said the government would continue to support the security agencies to address the challenges.