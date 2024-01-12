23 Kidnapped As Bandits Attack FCT

At least 23 people from the Kawu village in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were on Thursday kidnapped by bandits.

The kidnapping was confirmed by Abdulmumini Zakari, the area councillor who said the gunmen broke into groups and invaded the community from the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna State.

He claimed that some of them broke into Alhaji Abdurrahman Danjuma Ali, the district chief,’s palace and kidnapped both his wife, whom he had married two weeks prior and his son, Lukman.

“Others attacked the compound of Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu and a former PDP Chairman of Kawu Ward,” he said.

He claimed that the bandits had taken the former PDP chairman and his four children and that they had then entered Sarkin Pawan Kawu’s, Gambo Pawa’s, compound and taken him, his two wives, and their kids.

The occurrence was confirmed by SP Josephine Adeh, a spokesman for the FCT Police Command.

It would be recalled that the bandits have kidnapped a number of FCT residents in recent weeks.

The majority of those impacted by the criminal activity are the residents of the FCT’s satellite towns.