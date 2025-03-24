 $22bn Needed Annually For TB Prevention, Treatment – AHF

Share

As Nigeria joins other Countries in marking this 2025 World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has said that at least $22 billion is required annually for the prevention and treatment of the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

The Foundation also cited World Health Organization (WHO) reports, which revealed that TB claimed 1.25 million lives in 2023.

AHF Nigeria Country Programme Director (CPD), Echey Ijezie, disclosed this in a message released to New Telegraph in Makurdi, Benue State, to mark the occasion.

He noted that while global TB incidence has declined, progress remains too slow to meet international targets.

“An estimated 11 million people fell ill with TB in 2023, with more than 80% of cases and deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries,” Ijezie said.

