2’25: FG Moves To Fix Facility Decay At Seaports With N1. 2trn

After meeting the appropriate financing model, there are indicactions that the rehabilitation of quay walls, cranes and handling equipment at the seaports with $700 million (1.2 trillion) will commence by the second quarter of 2025.

It was learnt that necessary documents and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report needed for the rehabilitation have been submitted to the appropriate authorities.

Findings revealed that, NPA had been making moves to rehabilitate Lagos Port gravity walls to avoid structural failure at its terminals C and D built over 60 years ago as they were designed based on 9.7 meters depth.

However, the depth has been increased to 12 metres because of dredging in order to accommodate bigger vessels. In 2024, the authority negotiated a loan of $700 million from the Citibank to be funded by the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) to rehabilitate the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, Lagos.

Also, the authority opened discussions with another funding agency to secure financing for the upgrading of Calabar, Warri, Onne and Rivers ports as well as the reconstruction of Escravos breakwater.

The General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara, said that loan had been secured by the authority.

Onyemekara noted: “The mandate letter was signed mid-last year because when you secure a loan there is a mandate letter to sign. The UK Export Finance requested a few more documents which include the Environmental Impact Assessment report.

“The information, a memorandum about the authority, and an independent analysis of our financial viability are the few documents they required which have been submitted to them.

“So mobilisation to cite will commence by the second quarter of this year by the grace of God.”

However, worried by the delay in the repairs, the Head of Sea Empowerment Research Centre, Mr Eugene Nweke, stressed the need for the government to invest in modern technology, such as port management systems, to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall port experience.

In a document titled: ‘Re: Delayed implementation of the $700 million ports rehabilitation budget,’ he urged the government to commence the implementation with the approved $700 million rehabilitation budget.

Nweke expressed concern over the continuous delay in the implementation of the port rehabilitation, stressing the need to prioritise the most critical infrastructure.

According to him, implementing the rehabilitation process will help address the pressing concerns at the ports, such as congestion, poor berth production, and ship turnaround time.

Nweke urged the government to establish a transparent project management system to ensure that the rehabilitation works are carried out efficiently and effectively.

Nweke stated: “This includes setting up a project monitoring team, regular progress updates, and a clear communication channel with stakeholders.”

Also, Nweke said that government should address the underlying issues that have led to the current state of the ports, like, “inadequate maintenance and repair of existing infrastructure, insufficient investment in new infrastructure and technology, inefficient port operations and management, corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Recall that the Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has called on the Federal Government to intervene over decaying infrastructure in and around the Tin Can Island Port.

According to the Managing Director of Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited, Mr. Ascanio Russo, there was need by the government to address the level of infrastructure decay at the port to make them more competitive.

He said: “One of the major challenges that terminal operators face in Lagos at the moment and for some time now is the condition of the port infrastructure especially in Tin Can Island Port.

“As you know, terminal operators have been operating in Lagos for over a decade and have made significant investment in infrastructure, equipment, and human resources.

Over time, we have really increased the level of productivity in the port. “From our side, we want to confirm that we are committed serious investors and we are ready to participate to invest directly in this infrastructure.

We have been here for many years and we plan to be here for more years.” In March 2023, concessionaires said that the efficiency and other benefits of port concession exercise had saved Nigeria’s economy over $1.6 billion in the last 16 years, translating to a minimum of $100 million annually.

The chairman of STOAN, Vicky Haastrup, said at forum in Lagos that the exercise had been a huge success and brought tremendous improvements to the nation’s port system.

