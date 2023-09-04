225 consumers rewarded in Indomie Golden Magnet promo

I ndomie Instant Noodles, the frontrunner brand of Dufil Prima Foods, has announced that 225 consumers across the country have benefitted from the success of its ongoing promo, Indomie Golden Magnet. Speaking on the success of the campaign so far, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Temitope Ashiwaju, said: “Indomie Golden Magnet is a thank you promotion to our teeming consumers who have consistently preferred Indomie Noodles to other alternatives. The massive buy-in of our consumers led to the wide acceptance of the promotion which saw many of them win exciting gifts.”

Since its kickoff on June 19th, the campaign has excited noodle lovers and gifted 225 lucky consumers an array of delightful prizes. Indomie Instant Noodles’ commitment to creating unforgettable experiences led to the conception of the campaign which is designed to engage and reward loyal consumers. By purchasing packs of Indomie Instant Noodles, customers embarked on a thrilling journey to win an assortment of mouthwatering gifts. The rewards ranged from coveted trips to the renowned Disneyland to exciting prizes including bicycles, goodie bags, play stations, and tablets. Participants embraced the campaign by discovering hidden treasures within their Indomie packs. For those aiming to win the coveted trip to Disneyland