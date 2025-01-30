$225.8m Dispute: Court Unfreezes General Hydrocarbons’ Assets

Share

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has set aside a mareva injunction that froze the assets of General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) in connection with a disputed $225.8 million lawsuit.

In a ruling yesterday, the judge held that the injunction violated an existing order from a court of concurrent jurisdiction.

Justice Dipeolu held that, while the current suit was not an abuse of court process when compared to Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1953/2024, the mareva order granted on December 30, 2024, must be set aside due to conflicting orders from Justice Allagoa.

The earlier order, issued on December 12, 2024, had restrained First bank from taking further action to recover the loan until arbitration proceedings between the parties had been concluded.

The case concerns a loan dispute between First Bank of Nigeria Limited and GHL, along with several other related entities, including GHL 121 Ltd, Aimonte Nigeria Limited, and Schlumberger Nigeria Limited.

The injunction had restricted all commercial banks from dealing with assets or funds belonging to GHL and its affiliates.

Challenging the mareva injunction, GHL’s lawyer, Dr. Abiodun Layonu (SAN), argued that it represented an abuse of court process, claiming that First Bank had failed to disclose the previous order by Justice Lewis-Allagoa, which had restrained the bank from further action. Layonu contended that the mareva order had caused significant financial harm to GHL.

In response, Victor Ogude (SAN), representing First Bank, argued that the bank had not misled the court and had provided all relevant facts.

He emphasized that parties in the earlier case before Justice Allagoa were different, and the existing order did not preclude First Bank from pursuing this new suit under separate agreements.

However, In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Dipeolu held that First Bank had failed to fully disclose the earlier order, making the mareva injunction incompatible with Justice Allagoa’s previous ruling.

