22-Yr-Old Feranmi, Who Fell Off Cocoa House, Buried Amid Tears In Ibadan

It was grief and emo – tion yesterday when 22-year-old Feranmi Akin-Akinye, who fell off the Iconic Cocoa House in Ibadan, Oyo State was buried amid flowing tears.

Feranmi it was learnt was buried by his church, The Living Faith World Outreach, popularly known as Winners Chapel, at Ibadan in an emotional and sad manner at a cemetery in the ancient city with church members and family in attendance.

It was also learnt that the deceased was a graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State (ABUAD), and was undergoing training in Cybersecurity in a company based on the eighth floor of the building.

A neighbour of the deceased, who pleaded anonymity, said yesterday that Akin-Akinye lived with his mother in the Meridian area of Apata, Ibadan, while his father is reportedly based in the United States.

The source alleged that the young man was instructed to mount a large wall banner at the top of Cocoa House, a task typically reserved for professionals equipped with the proper training, tools and machinery.

“I blame the company for his death. He came from a good home; he was very humble and respectful. He had a car his parents gave him, but you’d never know from the way he carried himself.

“They asked him to mount a giant banner meant for professionals, and because of his humility, he complied,” the neighbour said. The neighbour also claimed that following the incident, the company attempted to downplay the tragedy.

