22 Years Existence Of Chosen Church Only By Divine Arrangement – Muoka

Share

…prays for recovery of Nigeria’s economy

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has described the continuous existence of the church despite chronic opposition as an act of divine arrangement.

Muoka said several things have happened to the church from the beginning which threatened to erase its existence.

He made known that the testimonies of deliverances of members attest to the wonders of God beyond human comprehension.

Speaking at the two-day celebration of the 22nd anniversary of the church at the headquarters, Chosen Revival Ground, Ijesha, Lagos, the Revivalist in the sermon entitled,’ Bless the Lord Oh My Soul’, stated: “The Lord Has been so good to me and to you, He has seen us through in the face of trials, temptations and persecutions.

“He has made us triumph over all those that wish us evil, but the Lord our God is for us. He has been fighting all our adversaries and battles and has given us victory on every side.

“Like the Psalmist says…our help is in the name of the Lord who made heaven and earth. God never abandons His people. By His grace, we have remained focused and triumphed over evil.

“Our God be glorified because whatever we are today, it is the finger of God. Because of His deliverance, that is why we are celebrating. From the inception of this church till today, God has been doing wonders for us. To Him be the glory. He is the all-sufficient God.”

In an earlier programme,’ Only God Can Do This’, preceding the anniversary thanksgiving, Muoka touched on the recovery of Nigeria’s economy, stating: “We are presenting Nigeria to God for purification and restoration of its glory. God will give our leaders the wisdom to lead the people to the desired destination. May He answer our prayers to revamp the economy.”

He called for individual, national and global repentance, stressing that this generation has committed lots of abominable acts capable of provoking God’s anger.

His words: “God is warning the world today of the enormous atrocities they are committing. God will destroy humanity again. You will be asking why this warning, is there any danger.

“The people of this generation have provoked the Lord more than any other generation or people ever created. The people of this generation have come to the point of begging for God’s wrath and destruction to come upon them. Abominations of various kinds are being legalised all over the world.

“This is a wicked generation where homosexuality, prostitution and other atrocious acts are being encouraged. The human race has provoked God’s anger.”

Share

Please follow and like us: