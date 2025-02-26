New Telegraph

22-Year-Old Redeemers’ Student Becomes Chartered Accountant

Joy Banjoko, a 22-year-old 300-level accounting student of Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State has qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Adetunji Adeleye, the Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs in Osogbo.

According to the statement, Banjoko is a member of the university’s Accounting Technicians Scheme West Africa/ Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) preparatory classes.

She became qualified as a chartered accountant at the November 2024 diet of the ICAN examination.

