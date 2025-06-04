22-Year-Old ABUAD Graduate Dies After Falling From Cocoa House

Share

A 22-year-old graduate of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), identified as Feranmi Akin-Akinye, has died after falling from the eighth floor of Cocoa House in Ibadan on Monday. Akin-Akinye, who was undergoing cybersecurity training with a company located on that floor, was reportedly asked to install a large wall banner atop the 26-storey building.

Neighbors say that task—normally reserved for professionals with specialized equipment—was beyond his experience and resources.

According to a family source, Akin-Akinye lived with his mother in the Meridian area of Apata, Ibadan, while his father resides in the United States.

“He came from a good home, was very humble and respectful. He had a car his parents gave him, but you’d never know it from the way he carried himself,” a neighbor said.

“They asked him to mount a giant banner meant for professionals, and because of his humility, he complied.”

Witnesses allege that the company downplayed the incident, telling onlookers he had been taken to an emergency ward even though he had already died.

When staff from 32 FM, which operates within Cocoa House, attempted to photograph the scene, they were reportedly prevented from doing so.

Akin-Akinye’s body, which neighbors said was badly mangled, was swiftly covered before being taken away.

He was buried on Tuesday by his church, Winners Chapel. In the meantime, his family is considering legal action against the company for alleged negligence, arguing that the fatal accident could have been prevented if the work had been assigned to properly equipped professionals.

