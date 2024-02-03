22 Suspects Nabbed Over Inspector’s Murder In A’ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reported the arrest of 22 suspects in connection with Inspector Usang Egbe’s murder and involvement in cult activities in the state.

A statement released on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, the arrests occurred between January 31st and February 2nd, 2024.

He stated that the command would step up its operations against criminal elements in the state, ensuring that perpetrators of horrific crimes are brought to justice.

“On 30/01/24, at about 23:30hrs, relying on credible intelligence, the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command arrested one Emem Ime Friday, alias BARRACKS, a serial murderer from Mbiaso village in Oruk Anam LGA who masterminded the Inen Clan Cult War.

“In 2022, he orchestrated the gruesome murder of Inen Clan Youth President, Hezekiah Adaidem, beheading him and severing his manhood before fleeing to Rivers State.

“In 2020, he allegedly murdered Ufot Unwana on August 8th, Udeme Unwucha, and Okon Ubok Udom on September 16th. Other victims on November 24th were Ntiedo Sambo, Eferemfon James, and Gilbert Akpan.

“Also, on 22/1/2024, at about 5:15 pm, following actionable intelligence, operatives of Ika Division arrested one Emmanuel Francis Daniel ‘m’ aged 33yrs of Otomo village in Ika L.G.A., for killing Emmanuel Jimmy Udoh ‘m’ aged about 58 years of Nket Abak village in Ukanafun L.G.A., the pastor of Jesus Power Ministry in Ikot Esu village in Ika L.G.A of Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspect, together with others now at large, shot the pastor to death in the church. Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing suspects.

“Similarly, on 23/1/2023, one Happiness Isaiah Ekanem ‘f’ and 3 others of Ikono L.G.A., who conspired and killed Imo Isaiah Ekanem ‘m’ aged 32, at the same address by beating him to death and secretly burying the corpse, have been arrested, and investigation is ongoing,” the statement reads partly.