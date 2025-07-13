22 Steps After: Ladoja’s 4 Decades Of Journey To Olubadan Stool Becomes Real

He has been a dogged fighter all his life. 40 years after becoming the family head , a former Senator and Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rasheed Ladoja, is set to be crowned the 44th Olubadan. SOLA ADEYEMO, in Ibadan chronicles his journey, battles and an eventual triumph

High Chief Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, a one time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a former governor of Oyo State, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, and presently, the Olubadan of Ibadanland-elect, can be said to be a proverbial cat with nine lives.

That is considering the trajectory of his political and traditional experiences.

Having weathered series of storms spanning over four decades, starting from when he was installed Family Head (Mogaji) of his Arusa Compound, Isale-Osi, Ibadan, (now popularly called Born Photo), in the 1980s, till Monday, July 7, 2025, the 80-year-old Ladoja had and is qualified to be described as an “indomitable fighter”, who had surmounted all travails he had encountered in life.

22 steps to the throne

On the traditional space, Ladoja, who was born on September 25, 1944, in Gambari, a rural village near Ogbomoso, Oyo State, became Jagun Olubadan on October 1, 1993 and was installed by the famous Olubadan, Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike, who reigned between 1983 and 1993. He hails from the Civil Line (Egbe Agba) and not the Balogun Line (Military) of Olubadan chieftaincy. Since then, he has been climbing the traditional 22-steps ladder to become the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Politician

As a politician, the University of Liege, Belgium- trained Chemical Engineer (1966-1972), worked with the Total Petroleum, and later delved into business, thus becoming a guru in the shipping, manufacturing, transportation and agricultural sectors. As a politician, he served as a Senator in 1993, and later in 2003, contested and won the gubernatorial seat of Oyo State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having defeated the then Alliance for Democracy (AD) Governor, Lam Adesina of blessed memory.

His 4-year term was however punctuated by an illegal impeachment orchestrated by the then House of Assembly, teleguided by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, using late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu (the Garrison Commander of South West politics) as the executor. Obasanjo vowed to unceremoniously remove Ladoja as governor because he refused to support his third term ambition then. The intrigues that attended the illegal impeachment of January 22, 2006, indeed threw Ladoja out of the Agodi Government House with his deputy, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, (now late), becoming the governor of the state for 11 months, before the Supreme Court nullified the impeachment on December 11, 2006.

That was his first political battle won despite the fact that the powers -that-be frustrated his second term ambition. Undaunted, and with the intention of fighting back, Ladoja backed the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), in the 2007 election, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who re-contested and was governor of Oyo for an unprecedented 8 years.

After the 2007 election, Ladoja funded and was the governorship candidate for Accord in the 2011 and 2015 elections, but lost to Ajimobi. As an astute politician and a never-say-die fighter, who wanted peace and unity in the state, Ladoja in 2017, merged his Accord party into the PDP and later moved to the new coalition party, the African Democratic Congress, in 2018. He again left for the Zenith Labour Party (in December 2018.)

After the Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2019, Ladoja mid-wifed the coalition that collapsed the structure of Sarafadeen Alli (his former SSG and presently, a Senator of the Oyo South district), and Senator Femi Lanlehin, among others, which eventually saw the incumbent second term governor, Seyi Makinde, of the PDP, as winner.

A battle-hardened General

On his politically-motivated, traditional experience, Ladoja encountered another battle, acting as a One-man Army among his other 10 High Chiefs, otherwise called the Olubadan-in-Council (the Kingmakers).

The then Governor Abiola Ajimobi, in 2017 decided to, and elevated the 11 High Chiefs to the status of crown-wearing Obas, while about 21 Baales were also elevated to coronet-wearing Obas. Ladoja however distanced himself from the idea, having his then senior in rank, Lekan Balogun, supporting him to maintain the enviable position of the Olubadan, which Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso was then enjoying.

Lekan Balogun, who later became the 42nd Olubadan, however abandoned Ladoja to the legal battle being pursued and was coronated along with the nine other High Chiefs.

Believing that the status of the then Olubadan would be demeaned if the High Chiefs could be given crowns like the Olubadan, Ladoja went to court, joining Oba Adetunji as co-plaintiff. The battle lingered until 2015 when Seyi Makinde asked all the contenders to withdraw their cases in court in order to have a harmonious Olubadan-in-Council.

That was done, but Ladoja remained the only High Chief, who rejected the crown, derisively called: “Ade Paali” (cardboard crown).

The rejection didn’t go down well with the other High Chiefs, who insisted that Ladoja would not be nominated as Olubadan-designate whenever it was his time.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who had acted as a trouble-shooter in the imbroglio, however reinvented the same law which Ajimobi used to crown the other High Chiefs. Section 4 of the amended law titled: “New Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration”, stipulated that only a beaded crown Oba could nominate the next Olubadan. On July 7, 2023, Makinde re-crowned the monarchs, claiming that the then Olubadan-in- Council headed by Oba Lekan Balogun had recommended the crowning and that his only duty was to present them with certificates as the governor.

Ladoja still insisted on not taking the crown. He went back to court, thus creating an atmosphere of acrimony between him and his colleagues.

As a lone voice, Ladoja, insisted, saying, “I only want to adorn one crown and that is the Olubadan crown”.

He maintained that Ibadan’s chieftaincy system must not be politicised or commercialised, stressing that “Ibadan does not need multiple kings”.

When Oba Lekan Balogun joined his ancestors after two years on the throne, Ladoja being the Otun Olubadan and most senior High Chief, was entitled after the 21 days mourning period, to convene the meeting of Olubadan-in-council, where the next Olubadan would be nominated and the name officially transmitted to Governor Makinde.

On Friday, March 26, 2024, which was 12 days after the demise of Oba Balogun, Ladoja convened the meeting at the Oja’ba Palace, but it was shunned by his colleagues, who maintained that they were kings and so, an ordinary High Chief, who was not a beaded- crown- wearing Oba could not preside over a meeting in which they would be in attendance.

After series of negotiations and intervention by Ibadan elders, in conjunction with the umbrella body of associations in Ibadanland, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), the then 89-year-old Osi Balogun, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, ( in line with the provisions of the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration), was nominated by Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the next in rank in the Balogun Line.

On the coronation day, the government inserted copies of the 2023 gazette in the programmes of events distributed to people. It reminded Ladoja that unless he accepted to be crowned, he would not be qualified to be nominated as Olubadan designate whenever it was time.

Reacting to this, Ladoja said he interpreted it to mean the governor’s washing off his hand from the imbroglio.

However, sensing the danger ahead, Ibadan elders rose to the occasion, met with Ladoja and prevailed on him to take the beaded crown.

Announcing his readiness to accept the beaded crown at a radio programme in Ibadan in August 2024, Ladoja said various Ibadan indigenes and non-indigenes had pressured him to accept the beaded crown to facilitate his ascension to the throne, when the time came. He then said that he was ready to take the crown, “since it is only a ceremonial one that does not involve any traditional observances.

“By the grace of God, I will become Olubadan. God has been merciful to me. My blood pressure has been stable. Anyone God destined to become Olubadan will become Olubadan. No matter the obstacles placed in their way. I’m ready to accept Ibadan’s ceremonial beaded crown if it is the wish of God and the good people of Ibadanland. Only God knows who becomes Olubadan. I know by the special grace of God, I will become Olubadan”, Ladoja had said optimistically.

On August 12, 2024, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, in his first official duty after his coronation, crowned Ladoja as an Ibadan Oba, thus dousing all the tensions that had trailed the chieftaincy brouhaha. The event was a rousing one at the new ultra modern official Olubadan Palace located at Ode Aremo, Ibadan .

Approximately a year after, the 43rd Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Monday, July 7, joined his ancestors at 90 years old, thus clearing the earlier tempestuous coast for Ladoja to be crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Waiting or 21 days mourning period

After the mandatory 21-day mourning period, Oba Ladoja, who will turn 81 by September 2025, is set to be nominated to Governor Makinde, who will thereafter announce date for his coronation and presentation of certificate and staff of office.