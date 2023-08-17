22 Soldiers, 3 Officers Killed In Niger Ambush

At least 22 soldiers and three officers of the Nigerian Army Force were on Wednesday killed in an ambush by terrorists in Niger State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) who made this known in a statement issued on Thursday said the Military High Command were among those killed in the operation.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Media Operations, stated that the ambush injured seven soldiers.

READ ALSO:

NAF Confirms Plane Crash In Niger

He added that two pilots, two crew members, and 14 already deceased soldiers were among those on the Air Force aircraft that crashed while it was on an evacuation mission.

Details later…