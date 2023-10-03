22 Missing As Boat Capsize In Niger

The Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Salihu Garba on Tuesday disclosed that 22 passengers are missing in a boat accident at Kasabu village in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State

According to Garba, the boat travelling from Kasabu village was heading to Yauri in Kebbi State when it capsized on Monday morning around 11 a.m.

Speaking on the incident, Garba said the agency was alerted of the boat incident between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., adding that a survivor of the incident reported that the boat was carrying approximately 22 passengers.

He mentioned that local divers and boat owners were currently conducting search and rescue operations, overseen by the agency’s desk officer in Agwara.

He noted that, as of the time of reporting, no passengers had been found, and he mentioned that the incident occurred on Yauri market day.

He also mentioned that families would only be able to identify their missing relatives after the market day, as it typically takes around 24 hours for a drowned person to resurface on the water.

Garba attributed the cause of the incident to water hyacinth coupled with strong waves.