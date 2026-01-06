22 Ibadan Communities To Experience Daily Power Outages – IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced that no fewer than 22 communities in Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, will experience about three hours of daily power outages due to ongoing road construction works.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, IBEDC explained that construction activities along Foodco Road and Idi Isin have necessitated the relocation of some of its electricity infrastructure in the area.

According to the power distribution company, the planned relocation will require the temporary shutdown of certain electricity feeders, resulting in daily outages during the affected period.

The communities expected to be impacted include Alalubosa GRA, Ogunkola, Museum, Akinola Maja, FRIN, Forestry College, Lead City, Lead British, House 18, Eleventh House, Commissionaire, Nursing Home, Sunrise, and Post Housing.

Others listed by IBEDC are the AMI Complex, ODUA, Police Headquarters, Apampa, The Heavens, Blossom Heritage, Polo Club, and Baale Akintayo.

IBEDC noted that the power interruptions will occur from Monday, January 5, to Friday, January 9, 2026, and will last for approximately three hours each day.

“Kindly be informed that due to ongoing road construction along Foodco Road, Idi Isin, Ibadan, IBEDC facilities and assets in the area are being relocated,” the statement read.

“Some feeders will be switched off for approximately three hours daily from Monday, January 5, 2026, to Friday, January 9, 2026. Affected communities and premium customers include Alalubosa GRA, Ogunkola, Museum, Akinola Maja, FRIN, Forestry College, Lead City, Lead British, House 18, Eleventh House, Commissionaire, Nursing Home, Sunrise, Post Housing, AMI Complex, ODUA, Police Headquarters, Apampa, The Heavens, Blossom Heritage, Polo Club, and Baale Akintayo.”

IBEDC apologised for the inconvenience and appealed to customers in the affected areas for understanding during the outage period.