22 Clubs Set For 3rd Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Warri 2023

Twenty-two clubs from Delta State are set to compete in the 3rd Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, which has been scheduled to kick-start on December 20 at the Army Estate, Chevron Cooperative High-Breed Astroturf Field, Off Effurun/Sapele Road, Warri, Delta State. While the finals will be played on 24th December.

The Under-17 category has 14 teams. They are Success Pillars FC, Champions Cathedral FC, Sporting FC, Great Avengers FC, Morak Academy and Golden Album.

The others are Great Avengers Utd, Bendel Town, Odibo Utd, Golden Friends, Shining Stars, Ichofe Wanderers FC, Ichofe Wanderers FA and Lord Mark.

The eight teams confirmed for the Under-13 Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge are Great Avengers, Golden Friends, Morak Academy and Successful Pillars.

The others in the U-13 category include Orion FC, Great Star FC, Valencia FA and Delta Warriors.

The winner of the Under-17 category will take home a cash prize of N250,000, a giant golden trophy and gold medals.

While the first runners-ups take home a cash prize of N125,000. A silver trophy and silver medals. While the third-place team take home a cash prize of N100,000. A bronze trophy and bronze medals. The fourth-placed team are not left out as they get a cash consolation prize of N75,000.

There are also four individual awards for the best players in the tournament. The Best Striker, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Defender and Most Valuable Player.

The sponsor of the 5-A-Side Football Challenge, Victor Ikpeba, the 1997 African Footballer of the Year and 1996 Olympic Gold medallist, said, he is motivated to give back to the society that made him and do more for youth footballers because during his days, opportunities like what he is presenting to the youths in Delta state, were not available during his early days.

He noted that: “I am working very hard to put smiles on the faces of the youths and engage youth footballers to appreciate the game and shape their lives away from crimes.”