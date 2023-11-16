21st Century Mega City: Lagos To Step Up Fight Against Street Begging

As part of efforts to maintain an inviting environment for investors into the state, the Lagos state is not resting in its oars to rid the state of street begging and criminal use of minors as tools in soliciting for alms.

This came to the fore as the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende reiterated on Wednesday that the ban on street begging or using babies to solicit alms on the street in any part of the State is still very much in force.

Ogunlende observed that after concerted efforts were put in place by the State Government for a couple of months which resulted in sanitising most parts of Lagos of this ignominious practice, it was unfortunate that beggars are back on the streets again.

Noting that street begging in the street negates the sense of a 21st-century mega city as envisaged by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government, he added that turning children into tools of begging is a violation of the laws of the land.

He also insisted that street begging would not be allowed in any part of the State because it would not only tarnish the image of the smart city being built by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda, but the practice has the capacity of scaring would-be investors due to the security threat it poses.

His words, “We wish to state categorically that street begging or the act of using babies to solicit alms which has resurfaced in many parts of Lagos will not be condoned.

“Those who indulge in this unwholesome act had better look for a meaningful source of livelihood because begging does not contribute to the socioeconomic growth of any state or country. This is the main reason we organised the Rescue Operations for months during which the State was virtually rid of this menace”.

“The perpetrators of this ignominious business, particularly the syndicate in the act of recruiting children into begging, are hereby warned to desist forthwith or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when caught by the Surveillance Team deployed to the nooks and crannies of Lagos State to enforce this order”, the Commissioner added.

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Pharm (Mrs.) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu said the Ministry would not rest on its oars concerning protecting the rights of children in the State.

Pharm Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The act of using children to solicit alms is not only improper and a child abuse but tantamount to clear violation of the fundamental human rights of our children as enshrined in Lagos State Child Rights Law 2015 which the present administration is poised to ensure its full implementation”.