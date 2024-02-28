21-Year-Old Undergraduate Nabbed Over Alleged Kidnapping

Anthony Oscar, a 21-year-old undergraduate, has been detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, on suspicion of kidnapping a 17-year-old female.

The NSCDC Commandant for Ondo State, Oluyemi Ibiloye made this known on Tuesday in Akure while parading the two suspects and one other.

The victim’s parents paid N50,000 in ransom to the culprit, according to the commandant.

He stated that the suspect was taken into custody by the command’s tactical team on February 17 at his Calabar, Cross River State, home.

He claims that Anthony, a Calabar, Cross River, inhabitant, is an expert at kidnapping teenagers and holding them hostage.

“On January 30, 2024, a complaint of their missing 17-year-old daughter, Araba Joy Temitope, was reported at the NSCDC headquarters by Mr and Mrs Araba Alaba, who resides in Akure.

“Temitope (victim) was reported missing on January 24, 2024, while returning home from school.

“On January 30, the command issued a ‘Missing Person Statement’ to the press for whoever knows her whereabouts to contact the parents or the command at the contact numbers.

“On February 6, seven days after the command’s press release, a phone number, which was later identified to be that of Oscar, contacted the parents of the missing girl that their daughter was in his camp for rehabilitation.

“And he (suspect) demanded N50,000 to be sent to a Monie Point Microfinance Bank account number and that their daughter will be released,” he said.