21-Year-Old Lady Stabs Lover To Death In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old mother of two, identified simply as Lilian, for allegedly stabbing her partner to death during a domestic dispute at Ijanpa Road area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest in a post on his official X handle yesterday, said Lilian had been co-habiting with the deceased, a 34-year-old man, for four years, beginning the relationship when she was 17. The couple had two children together. Edafe disclosed during interrogation that the suspect admitted to stabbing her partner in the chest during an argument that turned violent.

“She claimed he attempted to end their relationship, which led to a quarrel. “She said he beat her with a cane and smashed her head on the ground before she rushed to the kitchen to get a knife. “When he advanced towards her, she stabbed him despite warning him to stay away,” Edafe wrote.

Lilian revealed that she stabbed her husband to defend herself after he tried to end the relationship with her. She added that his attempt to end the relationship led to a misunderstanding between them and a fight broke out and her husband beat her with a cane and a comb during an interview with Edafe.

Narrating the incident, she said, “I have been living with him for four years now and I have two boys with him. The first child is three years old and the other is two. “On Monday, I do not know what triggered him but we stopped talking.

So, I asked him to collect the meter from our neighbour in order to recharge electricity but he ignored me. “So, we argued and he started beating me with a cane. So, after he smashed my head on the ground, I rushed to the kitchen to pick up a knife.”