21-Year-Old Houseboy To Die For Killing Employer

An Akure High Court of Justice has sentenced a 21-year-old houseboy, Emmanuel Akpan, to death by hanging for the death of his employer, Mrs. Febisola Caroline Adedayo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Presiding judge, Justice William Olamide, who sentenced Akpan to death however dis- charged and acquitted his co-accused James Akpe. Akpan and Akpe were arrested in March 2021 after the killing of Mrs. Adedayo in Ondo town.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly murdered their employer to steal her valuables in- cluding ATM cards, phones, and a generator before attempting to burn the house to destroy evidence.

The court heard that the incident occurred on March 29, 2021, at Ifakanbale Street, Sabo, Ondo town, where the deceased, a food vendor, was attacked in her residence at night.

The prosecutors, Mrs. Temitope Ayodele and Ifedamola Adaramola said the defendants conspired to kill Mrs. Adedayo, and the second defendant, Emmanuel Akpan, inflicted fatal machete cuts on her neck, leading to her death.

The prosecutors from the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, in their charges alleged two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, contrary to Sections 324, 316, and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Evidence before the court showed that the suspects allegedly killed the woman after hearing she had money in her house and later attempted to cover up the crime by setting the building on fire to make it look like a gas explosion.

In his judgment, Justice Olamide stated that the testimonies of prosecution witnesses were credible, consistent, and unshaken under cross-examination, adding that the confessional statements of the defendants further strengthened the case against them.

The judge rejected the defendants’ denial, noting that their claims were contradicted by evidence presented before the court. The court also held that the second defendant’s explanation of how he was arrested was not believable, stressing that his conduct.