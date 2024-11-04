21 Solar-Powered Boreholes Construction Across Nigeria Funded By King Salman 

Share

The Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking project to drill 21 mid-depth, solar-powered boreholes across Nigeria.

This is a vital initiative to provide sustainable water sources to communities in need.

The project, which officially commenced in September 2024, spans the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, as well as Kano, Oyo, Osun, Enugu, and Kaduna states.

Scheduled for completion by March 2025, this project aims to bring clean and safe water to thousands of people, improving health, reducing the time burden of water collection, and empowering communities in various regions.

President of Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, Mallam Abdulrazzaq Ibrahim Salman expressed his heartfelt gratitude to King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre for his continuous dedication to humanitarian causes worldwide, particularly in Nigeria.

“Water is the essence of life. With access to safe, clean water, communities thrive; children can attend school, health conditions improve, and economic opportunities grow.

“This project, made possible by the generosity of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, represents hope and a brighter future for countless Nigerian families.”

Access to clean water remains one of the most pressing issues facing many communities in Nigeria. This initiative aligns with Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home’s mission to uplift communities and provide essential resources to those in need. Through the implementation of solar-powered technology, the project not only ensures water access but also promotes sustainability, harnessing renewable energy to support communities for years to come.

The collaboration between King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home demonstrates the power of global partnerships in tackling urgent humanitarian needs. This generous contribution stands as a testament to the leadership and compassion of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, whose efforts have left a lasting impact on countless communities worldwide.

“Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home is committed to delivering the project with the utmost efficiency and care, fostering resilience and well-being for communities that have long faced water scarcity challenges.

The Home extends its deepest gratitude to King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre for making this mission a reality and contributing to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

