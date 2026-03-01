21 Ships Discharge Petroleum Products, Other Commodities In Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says a total of 21 ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at the Lagos ports.

NPA disclosed this in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’, made available to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday. It stated that the ships were discharging at Apapa, Lekki and Tin-Can Island ports.

NPA said that the ships were discharging aviation fuel, petrol, diesel, bulk gas, cargo trucks, bulk wheat and diesel. Others are, bulk alkaline, general cargo, bulk sugar, fresh fish, soya bean oil, bulk clinker and containers.

NPA stated that 41 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive at Lagos ports between Feb. 28 and March 7.

It stated that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, crude oil, bulk fertiliser, bulk salt, containers with different goods, and petrol.

It also stated that 17 ships had arrived the ports and waiting to berth with bulk urea, diesel, aviation fuel, crude oil, ethanol, bulk wheat, aviation fuel, general cargo and bulk pallets.