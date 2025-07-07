21 Lives Lost In Kano-Zaria Highway Crash

An auto crash on the Kano–Zaria highway yesterday morning claimed the lives of 21 passengers. The head-on collision between a Toyota Hummer Bus and a DAF trailer, which then erupted in flames, also left three others with injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Sector Commander, Mohammed Bature, confirmed the horrific incident, which occurred at Kasuwar Dogo, Dakatsalle, around 8:23 a.m. A total of 24 passengers were involved in the crash.

According to a statement from FRSC spokesperson Abdullahi Labaran, initial investigations point to a route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus (registration number KMC 171 YM).

This dangerous maneuver led to a direct head-on collision with the DAF trailer (registration number GWL 422 ZE). The immense impact instantly triggered a fire that quickly engulfed both vehicles.

The suspect “The crash was caused by route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer. The impact resulted in a fire outbreak,” the statement detailed.

The inferno claimed the lives of 21 passengers, whose burnt remains have been transferred to the Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary in Kano.

The three individuals who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at Garun Malam General Hospital. FRSC officials, supported by the Federal and State Fire Services and the Nigeria Police Force, responded swiftly to the scene.

Emergency crews worked to manage the aftermath, and the wreckage has since been cleared, allowing normal traffic flow to resume on the busy highway.

Sector Commander MB Bature expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of life and extended his condolences to the grieving families, while also wishing the injured a quick recovery.

He used the solemn occasion to issue a strong warning to all drivers. Bature specifically cautioned against route violations, dangerous overtaking, and night travels, emphasizing that such actions frequently lead to fatal consequences.

“The Corps remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and urges the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding on the highways,” the statement concluded, reinforcing the FRSC’s dedication to road safety.