21-Day Ultimatum: NMA President Warns Of Total Healthcare Shutdown

As Nigeria grapples with a worsening h e a l t h c a r e workforce crisis, resulting in the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) issuing a 21- day ultimatum for nationwide disruption in medical services, the President of NMA, Prof Bala Audu, has alerted that over 30 per cent of the country’s medical consultants have left the system, while the uptake of young doctors into residency training has dropped by at least 40 per cent, due to poor conditions and lack of incentives. He disclosed this during an interview on “Morning Brief” at the Channels Television yesterday.

The NMA president noted that the country’s health sector is on the brink of collapse, largely due to unaddressed grievances relating to salary structure, workforce depletion, and poor implementation of approved policies. According to him, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has documented that over 30 per cent of the country’s medical consultants have left the system.

“At a time when our population is increasing and demand for services is rising, we are losing senior medical professionals at an alarming rate. “Our health workforce is shrinking, and our capacity to train replacements is failing.”

Highlighting the crux of the problems leading to the current 21-day ultimatum, he disclosed that central to the current impasse is a circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which the NMA describes as “unilateral” and “harmful to the existing relativity among health professionals.”

While President Bola Tinubu has approved a 25–30 per cent increase in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) – with payments beginning in January 2023 – seven months of arrears are yet to be paid.

Furthermore, The National Salaries, Incomes & Wages Commission’s circular reportedly failed to account for allowances tied to previous collective bargaining agreements for 2001, 2009, and 2014. Even worse, the circular reduced allowances for senior consultants, many of whom have already left the country.

“This circular eroded pay relativity and introduced allowances selectively, without any negotiation. It effectively punished those still holding the system together,” Audu said. The NMA maintains that despite several letters and advocacy visits through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW), their concerns were ignored by the NSIWC — which neither consulted the Ministry of Health nor engaged with the NMA before releasing the circular.

According to the president, the association’s demands are the immediate withdrawal of the NSIWC circular and return to a negotiation table involving all stakeholders; settlement of the seven-month arrears on the approved CONMESS increase, the implementation of long-overdue Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), which have not been reviewed in over a decade, the implementation of approved retirement age extension for clinical healthcare workers from 60 to 70 years, the immediate activation of recruitment waivers to fill existing vacancies caused by mass exits of health personnel, and the reconstitution of boards of tertiary health institutions, many of which are operating without governance structures.

Prof Audu noted that while President Tinubu has shown political will – approving several pro-health workforce policies – bureaucratic bottlenecks have stalled implementation.

However, he said as of yesterday, 11 days remain in the NMA’s 21-day ultimatum and warned that if the government does not act swiftly, the country risks a total shutdown of medical services, a situation he described as deeply undesirable but increasingly inevitable. “We do not want industrial action.

No doctor wants to abandon patients. But when the very workforce required to save lives is being neglected, we are left with no choice,” he regretted.