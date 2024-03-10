21 Church Members Injured In Abia Accident

No fewer than twenty-one members of the United Evangelical Church, Abayi International, in Aba, Abia State, were hospitalised at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital after a fast-moving Lexus SUV collided with their road parade.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday at 6 p.m. along the Aba-Owerri route, while the women and some members of the church’s Boys Brigade band were on a road walk to raise awareness about International Women’s Day.

The mishap, which brought the sensitisation procession to a sudden halt, put 21 church members at risk.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that many of the victims, including a pregnant woman, had broken legs, hands, and brain injuries, while others sustained other types of inside injuries.

The church’s pastor, Nnamdi Kelvin, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, was weeping inside the hospital about the tragedy, claimed the members were hit from behind by the vehicle, characterizing the incident as reckless and horrific.

Meanwhile, several of the injured, who spoke in intense anguish, pleaded to the Abia State government to save their lives by giving financial support to enable them to receive the requisite medical care.

Further more, four others victims have been brought to an unnamed private hospital by their relatives.

The driver of the Jeep, who allegedly blamed the collision on brake failure, has been arrested and taken to the World Bank Police station in Abayi.