21 ALX Pathway Learners Receive Mastercard Foundation Scholarships

ALX, Africa’s leading tech career accelerator, is celebrating a major win for young African talent as 21 exceptional learners from the ALX Pathway programme secured prestigious scholarships from the Mastercard Foundation to pursue further studies at the African Leadership College of Higher Education (ALCHE).

Among them, seven outstanding scholars are from Nigeria, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a hub for ambitious, high-potential talent within ALX’s transformative learning ecosystem.

The programme is tagged a pathway to global universities and scholarships, equipping Africa’s future leaders with cutting-edge skills, career-defining networks, and access to life-changing opportunities in high-growth industries.

Speaking on the achievement, Learning Community Experience Specialist at ALX Nigeria, Oluwapelumi Thomas, said: “At ALX, we believe that unlocking Africa’s potential starts with un-locking the potential of its people.

The success of these learners in securing scholarships to ALCHE through the Mastercard Foundation is evidence that talent, when nurtured with the right opportunities, knows no bounds.

The Mastercard Foundation scholarships will provide recipients with full tuition and stipends to pursue world-class higher education at ALCHE, sharpening their leadership, technical, and entrepreneurial skills to drive impact across the continent.

This milestone reinforces ALX’s role as a driving force in shaping Africa’s next generation of changemakers. “With every success story, ALX continues to open doors for Africa’s young professionals, empowering them to take advantage of career support, networking, and transformative scholarship opportunities.

The journey doesn’t stop here—Africa’s future innovators are just getting started.” The Nigerian awardees include Ayomide Samson Ajayi, Effiong Immaculata Emmanuel, Hanif Olayiwola, Chigozie Emmanuel Ndubuaku, Peace Chidinma Chukwuka, Chibuzor Moses Uzowuru and Chisom Obueze Louisa.

