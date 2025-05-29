$21.5bn Loan’ll Lay Groundwork For Long-Term Economic Diversification –FG

Share

Following the outcry trailing the Federal Government’s fresh proposals to the National Assembly for a $21.5 billion loan, the government said the loans being sought are strictly for investments that will lay groundwork for long-term economic diversification and encourage private sector participation.

It affirmed that her debt strategy is not only guided by debt size obligations, but by the utility, sustainability, and economic returns of the borrowing.

This was as it explained that actual borrowing for each year is contained in the annual budget. In a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mr Mohammed Manga, the government explained: “In 2025, the external borrowing component is $1.23 billion, and it has not yet been drawn.

This is planned for H2 2025. Also, the plan is for both federal and several state governments across numerous geopolitical zones including Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Yobe states”.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday transmitted three letters to the National Assembly requesting legislative approval for a new external borrowing plan amounting to over $21.5 billion, and a domestic bond issuance of N757.9 billion to settle outstanding national pension liabilities.

Tinubu made these requests in three separate letters transmitted to the National Assembly, which were read on the floor of the House of Representatives by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

The government’s statement issued by the Ministry of finance is ostensibly, to clear public misgivings and lay bare information on the borrowing.

The statement said: “Importantly, it should be noted that the borrowing rolling plan does not equate to an automatic increase in the nation’s debt burden.

The nature of the rolling plan means that borrowings are split over the period of the projects. For example, a large proportion of projects in the 2024 – 2026 rolling plan have multi-year draw downs of between 5 – 7 years which are project-tied loans.

These projects cut across critical sectors of the economy, including power grids and transmission lines, irrigation for improving food security, fibre optics network across the country, fighter jets for security, and rail and road infrastructure”.

“The majority of the proposed borrowing will be sourced from Nigeria’s development partners, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, French Development Agency, European Investment Bank, JICA, China EximBank, and the Islamic Development Bank.”

