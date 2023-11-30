20th Anniversary: Glo Unveils Plans For Next Growth Phase

In commemoration of its 20 years of unceasing operation in Nigeria, a leading telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has revealed its next plans for growth and enhanced services in Nigeria. The company made this known at a press conference to commemorate its 20th anniversary in Lagos. While presenting its achievements in the industry in the past 20 years, the company also presented its plans to further reposition the industry in the next 20 years.

According to the company, part of its achievements is making telecom services more affordable for Nigerians by introducing per second billing while also crashing the price of phone gadgets. It said: “Glo has been at the forefront of revolutionary changes in the telecommunication sector in Nigeria. It crashed the cost of acquiring SIM cards in the country from about N25,000 to just about N200.” It further noted that prominent among the innovations Glo pioneered in Nigeria were Blackberry, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Glo Fonepals, Africhat, Glo Mobile Internet, GloFleetmanager, M-Banking, and Glo Mobile Office.

“Glo was also the first to launch 2.5G, 3G, and 4G LTE networks. It also single handedly built an international submarine cable, Glo 1 to connect West Africa directly to the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. It also connects 12 nations in the West African sub-region, including some of them that are landlocked. “Glo1 is credited with crashing the cost of internet services and is today the preferred cable system by global OTT providers. It connects thousands of kilometres of national fibre to all parts of Nigeria.

“As we celebrate our achievements these past twenty years, we wish to acknowledge that Globacom’s huge success is a result of the support of millions of Nigerians. We wish to thank them for their love and patronage and for the unprecedented confidence they have consistently shown in the company,” the telco stated. Meanwhile, the company said it planne to expand its national footprints with additional 2,000 sites per year and expand its fibre connectivity in the country by 5,000km.

Speaking on the telco’s next plans, the Chief Technology Officer, Remi Makinde, said the company had commenced the upgrade of its LTE sites with additional spectrum resources nationwide geared towards ensuring it always provides premium voice and high- speed data user experience. He said: “Our national optic fiber and IP/MPLS backbone and metro network is also currently being expanded with an additional 5,000Km from the current span of 14,000Km.

“Further Capacity Expansion of our Glo 1 submarine optical fiber infrastructure from Lagos- London is ongoing to accommodate our massive data growth for our direct interconnectivity with the likes of Google, YouTube, and Facebook, and other ISPs and corporate bodies across all sectors of the economy.” Promising to deliver increased customer satisfaction and efficiency, Remi also stated that Glo will further expand its footprint nationwide with an additional 2,000 sites per year. He explained that the focus of its infrastructure expansion in 2024 would be more visible in the metro areas due to increased pressure on the band- width.