20M Out of School Children Tools For Terrorism, Violent Crimes – DSP

Worried by the growing number of our of school children in Nigeria and the menacing vices of the situation in the country, the Senate, yesterday, resolved to help tackle the problem headlong.

This was as the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, stressed that out of school children are willing tools for terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the society. Consequently, the apex legislative Assembly mandate it’s Committees on Education (Basic & Secondary) to engage the Federal Ministry of Education, paying special attention to the issue of Out of School Children, with the ultimate objective of drastically reducing the number.

The Senate made the resolution, following a motion by Senator Adebule, Idiat Oluranti (APC, Lagos West), titled: ‘Compelling need to tackle the challenge of out of school children in Nigeria’. The Upper Chamber also urged the Ministry of Education, its related parastatals and agencies such as the Universal Basic Education (UBE) stakeholders including non-governmental organisations to severally and jointly bring up new strategy to effectively deal with Out of School Children problem as well as rekindle the national consciousness through sensitisation and advocacy on the importance of education to the growth and development of our country and the benefits of having majority educated population.

The Red Chamber also urged the Ministry of Education and relevant agencies to set a time limit of two years for the diligent implementation of the UBE Act as stipulated in section 2 (2). It also urge government at all levels to implement targeted intervention programmes that will address all the factors militating against free access to quality and basic education particularly, multidimensional poverty and insecurity.

The lawmakers equally urged the judiciary in the 36 states to take steps towards setting up mobile courts for the enforcement of the UBE ACT.

A minute silence was first observed for the souls of the slain soldiers. Given the sensitivity of the matter, the Chairman of the joint committee, Ahmed Lawan, disclosed that the investigative hearing will be held behind closed doors. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla were present at the meeting while the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, was represented.

The Senate had on Tuesday ordered the probe into the killing and directed its Committee on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force to liaise with the Military authorities to get more information on the remote and immediate cause of what it described as “a dastardly act.” The Defence Headquarters had on Monday released the list of 17 military personnel killed in the attack during a peace mission to warring communities in the area.

the issue of out of school children had become worrisome, given the 2022 report of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

According to her, the report revealed that about 20 million Nigerian children were out of school, which represents 10 percent of the estimated Nigerian population of 200 million people and also represents the highest number of Out of School Children from any country globally. Supporting the motion, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau, said that it was imperative for the problem to be frontally addressed because it was the out of school children that later became tools for terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country.

Barau said: “I commend Sen. Adebule Idiat for moving this motion. Bringing it forward at this point is a big a service to our nation. “What do we need to do? We need to collectively put our efforts together to find a solution to this menace.” All other Senators who contributed to the debate, spoke in favour of the motion and all the prayers made by the sponsor were adopted by the Chamber.