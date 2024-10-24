20M Out Of School Children: Senate To Convoke National Summit To Tackle Menace

Share

Agitated by the growing wave of criminality occasioned by the frightening level of out of school children in parts of the country, the Senate, yesterday, resolved to convoke a National Summit to brainstorm and fashion out a permanent solution to the menace.

The apex legislative Assembly took this decision, following its consideration of a report by the Senate committee on Education (Basic& Secondary) on a motion sponsored by Senator Usman Lawal Adamu (Kaduna, Central) on the compelling need to tackle the challenge of out of school children in the country.

Leading debate on the motion, Senator Adamu revealed that over 20 million out of school children were roaming about in parts of the country, stressing that a larger percentage of the population came from Northern part of the country Contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibril said: “Mr. President, I feel compelled to comment on this report because the issue is very important.

It is a serious problem that, if we leave it unattended, it is a kind of time bomb, and once it explodes, it will consume us, particularly the Northern part of this country. “Because the number of children roaming our streets without going to school needs our attention, it is a serious problem.

It is a problem that the solution is beyond the Federal Government alone or any tier of government. It should have an all-inclusive attention. Local, state, and federal governments, traditional and religious leaders, and even parents all have a role to play.

“And I feel happy that the committee concluded by saying that addressing out-of-school children in Nigeria demands concerted efforts across all: National, state, local governments, parents, traditional rulers, development partners and so on. Because the Federal Government can’t do it alone, state governments can’t.

So, everybody has to come together; we all must come together.” Also, speaking on the motion, the Senate Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Mohammed Mongunu (APC Borno Central) recalled how he became what he is today, narrating how he and his late brother were conscripted by the missionaries to go to school.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, lamented that the lingering wave of banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping and other forms of criminality bedeviling the country today, were products of out of school children. He urged his colleagues to adopt a drastic measure to end out of school children syndrome in the country, if the nation wants to tackle the menace headlong.

Accordingly, the Senate resolved to summon a National Summit involving all tiers of government, state governors, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to deliberate on the issue and take a holistic solution to the ugly situation through a motion sponsored by former Governor of Bayelsa, Senator Seriaki Dickson and seconded by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin. When the President of the Senate put the prayer to vote, the Senators overwhelmingly supported it, without any dissenting voice.

