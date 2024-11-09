$20m Cyber Fraud: Nigerian sentenced to 10 years in U.S. Prison

Share

ANigerian had been sentenced to 10 years in the United States federal prison for his role in a massive cyber fraud conspiracy that victimized over 400 people across the country resulting in a col- lective loss of nearly $20 million. 33-year-old Babatunde Francis Ayeni, a citizen of Nigeria living in the United Kingdom (UK) at the time of his arrest, was involved in a sophisticated business e-mail compromise scheme targeting real estate transactions in the US. According to a court document and testimony cited by Saturday Tele- graph, Ayeni pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in April 2024.

The conspiracy was carried out by individuals operating out of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To carry out this scheme, conspirators sent phishing emails containing attach- ments and links embedded with malicious code to ti- tle companies, real estate agents, and real estate attorneys across the United States. If an employee at a tar- geted real estate business clicked on the malicious link or attachment, they were prompted to enter their email account login information. The employee’s login credentials were captured and sent to e-mail accounts controlled by Ayeni and other co-conspirators.

The conspirators then logged into the employee’s e-mail and monitored the account for transactions where a buyer was scheduled to make a payment as part of a real estate transaction. Ayeni and other conspirators then sent e-mails to the purchaser from the compromised email account. These emails contained wiring instructions. When the purchaser wired the funds as instructed in the e-mail, the money was deposited into bank accounts associated with the criminals instead of the legitimate real estate transaction. Ayeni fraudulently ob- tained the e-mail creden- tials of a real estate title company in Gulf Shores, Alabama, allowing him and co-conspirators to de-fraud victims in the Southern District of Alabama, and elsewhere. Over 400 people across the US were victims of the conspiracy but 231 victims were unable to reverse the wire transactions in time, losing their entire transaction. According to reports, the collective loss of these 231 victims was $19,599,969.46. During the multi-day sen- tencing hearing, United States District Judge Terry Moorer heard the impact of this crime from nearly twenty victims

