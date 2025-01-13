$20k Gift: Dammy Krane Calls Out Davido Over Alleged Debt

Share

Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane has called out award-winning singer, Davido to pay him his money.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming barely 12 hours after the American-born Nigerian singer announced he received $20k from the producer of his timeless album.

Davido disclosed on his Instagram story said the producer who recently received his publishing check showed up at his house to hand him $20,000 as a token of appreciation.

According to the singer, the producer’s heartfelt gift melted his heart, showing how grateful he was following their project together.

Davido: “A certain producer/writer I started working with from Timeless. Finally, he got his publishing check, came to my house, handed me 20 thousand dollars, and said, ‘Baba, I thank you.’ Happy to see there are still good people in this world! Being appreciated sure feels good! Love you, brother!”

Hours after sharing the good news, Dammy Crane took to the comment section of one of the blogs who carried the information to call out Davido; asking him to pay him what he owed him.

He wrote: “OWE B OWE just gimme me my money. I go give you $50k inside if na wetin you like.”

