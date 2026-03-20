2,071 Nigerians Face Deportation As Britain Begins Immigration Crackdown

Nine hundred and sixty-one Nigerians face forcible deportation from Britain after their asylum applications were rejected by the Home Office. Also, 1,110 Nigerians with criminal records and those who have overstayed work or visit visas are also set to be kicked out.

According to the Daily Mail yesterday, the British government signed an agreement to this effect with Nigeria during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit. The report said the deal will make it easier to deport failed asylum seekers and criminals from Nigeria.

One of the main barriers faced by the Home Office in its bid to deport a foreign national is waiting for their home country to issue a passport or other travel papers, which are essential for a deportee to be put on a plane home.

The agreement was signed by Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, and Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Home Office Minister Alex Norris said: “Today’s agreement is another step in our mission to restore order to the border by ensuring those who have no right to be here are swiftly removed. “Nigeria is a key partner in our work to tackle illegal migration, as the UK’s largest African visa market and home to thousands of Nigerians who have built their lives here. We owe everyone across the system fairness.”

Tunji-Ojo pledged Nigeria’s “totally committed to being a responsible country in fulfilling our core obligations. “Hopefully, this strengthened partnership will be a template for other bilateral understandings”.

According to the report, the two countries agreed on a “crackdown on criminal gangs abusing visa routes”, including a new document‑checking system which will verify the authenticity of applications. As part of the deal, Nigeria will also review its laws to tackle immigration crime, including potentially tougher sentences.