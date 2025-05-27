2050 Devt Agenda: FG Pegs Infrastructure Investment Requirement At $100b Annually

Share

The Federal Government has projected that a minimum annual infrastructure investment of $100 billion will be required under the Agenda 2050 Long-Term Development Plan to achieve its target of $30,000 per capita GDP by 2050.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, during a courtesy visit by the new Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Hideo Suzuki, in Abuja.

Bagudu also revealed that the Federal Government has already achieved 10 percent progress in its drive to scale the nation’s economy to $1 trillion within the next five years, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight-point agenda.

The minister said the government is exploring innovative strategies to improve road infrastructure through public-private partnerships (PPPs), stressing that partnerships will be crucial for unlocking long-term sustainable development, especially given Nigeria’s reliance on road transportation. He added that Nigeria’s clear objective is to ensure that both Nigeria and Japan benefit equitably from their partnership.

“Under our Agenda 2050 Long-Term Development Plan, Nigeria estimated that a minimum annual infrastructure investment of $100 billion will be required to achieve the ambitious target of a $30,000 per capita GDP by 2050. Furthermore, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight-point agenda, we are determined to build a $1 trillion economy within the next five years. This is a bold target, and we are already over 10% of the way towards achieving it,” Bagudu said.

He noted that Nigeria is actively addressing the challenges of underinvestment, particularly in infrastructure, and urged the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to leverage its experience and innovative solutions used elsewhere to support Nigeria’s development efforts.

Bagudu expressed appreciation for JICA’s growing involvement in Nigeria’s national development, stating that the partnership between the two countries will help integrate global best practices while preserving the distinctiveness of their identities and strategic goals.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hideo Suzuki provided updates on the Data Collection Survey on Transport and Logistics in Nigeria. He highlighted the “Project for the Development of Supporting Environment for Start-ups and Addressing Social Challenges,” signed in Abuja in April 2024, which is the first of its kind in Japan and has attracted significant interest in Tokyo due to its innovative and inclusive approach.

Suzuki also mentioned other ongoing initiatives such as the FCT Reduction of Non-Revenue Water Project, the Promotion of Market-Oriented Agricultural Extension Systems for Livelihood Improvement, and the Post-Harvest Processing and Marketing Pilot Project in Nasarawa and Niger States. These projects reflect Japan’s deep commitment to supporting Nigeria in establishing inclusive systems that tackle everyday challenges.

Suzuki replaces Ambassador Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, who spent four years in Nigeria.

Earlier, Dr. Samson Ebimaro, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary and Director of the International Cooperation Department, reiterated the ministry’s key mandate of growing the economy. He emphasized the need to spur economic activities and provide an enabling environment for investments, noting that delivering key economic variables requires adequate and efficient infrastructure, especially in transport.

Nigeria’s main exports to Japan include crude oil, petroleum products, cocoa, and cashew nuts, while Japan primarily exports machinery, vehicles, and chemical products to Nigeria.

Share