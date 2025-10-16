2030 C’Wealth Games: Nigeria Misses Out Again As India Gets Hosting Rights

Nigeria has once again lost the bid to host the Commonwealth Games, as Ahmedabad, India, has been chosen to host the 2030 edition, which will also mark the 100th anniversary of the global sporting event.

The decision was made by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Commission, which chose Ahmedabad over Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. The final confirmation is expected at the Commonwealth Sport general assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

This is the second time Abuja has lost out on hosting the Games, the first being in 2014 when Glasgow was chosen instead. With this latest development, Africa’s long wait to host the Commonwealth Games continues.

Ahmedabad, located in western India, is home to the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 132,000.

The city, with over five million residents, is already being considered for a future Olympic Games bid. Dr. P. T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, said hosting the Games would “inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”