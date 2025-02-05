2028 Olympics Won’t Be A Jamboree – Yusuf Alli

Share

The next Olympic Games in Los Angeles will not be a jamboree for Nigerian athletes declared the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of the National Sports Commission’s Elites Athletes and Podium Board, Yusuf Ali.

He said after the board was inauguration in Abuja that only the medal hopefuls would be allowed in the training session for the Olympics and other international competitions.

Yusuf Ali, who ruled Africa’s long jump event for years, was unequivocal on Nigeria’s participation in the subsequent Olympic Games as he said that it is no longer going to be a jamboree.

“Nigeria’s participation in the subsequent international competitions, including the Olympic Games, is no longer going to be business as usual.

If the athlete’s performance in whichever event is not the game’s record time or better, he/she will not be considered to attend the competition. We’re targeting athletes that can win medals.

This is a signal to the usual crowd that accompanies the Nigeria team in any competition,” Ali said. ‘Skipper’, as he is fondly called, said, “Collegiate Sports would need to be resuscitated to discover talented athletes who can take the world by storm, and make the country proud.”

According to Ali, the fire brigade approach is no longer going to be the way insisting 5hat Nigeria must prepare for major events. “For the Olympic Games, Nigeria starts preparations when the games torch arrives in Nigeria. That’s not supposed to be the situation. If we can prepare well, we’ll win.”

