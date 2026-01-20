2027: Zoning Will Promote Fairness, Inclusion, Lasting Peace – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has cleared the air on zoning the governorship position of the state among the three senatorial zones.

He argued that zoning the governorship position would promote fairness, inclusion, and peaceful coexistence among Nasarawa State’s three senatorial zones.

The governor spoke while hosting stakeholders from Toto Local Government Area of the state at the Government House in Lafia, saying zoning the governorship position among the three senatorial zones would promote fairness, inclusion, and lasting peace in the state.

Sule said that every eligible indigene of the state has the constitutional right to contest the governorship of the state; however, he argued that zoning the seat among the state’s three senatorial zones would ensure fair representation.

He said as a product of zoning, he would continue to advocate for the same until success was achieved, saying his emergence in 2019 followed strong support from his predecessor, Tanko Al-Makura.

Sule said he would forever remain grateful to Al-Makura for supporting the zoning arrangement, adding that Al-Makura’s backing of zoning would bring about peace and stability in the political journey of the state.

He appealed to stakeholders to show understanding, saying there are many other political positions for every interested individual to pursue his or her ambition.

The governor lauded his guests, especially traditional rulers and community leaders, for working together to achieve peace in the area, stressing that peace wouldn’t have come without the support of stakeholders in the area.