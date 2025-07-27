2027: Zoning Ticket To South, Welcome Dev’t – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has expressed support for the party’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

In a statement issued by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the group said the zoning arrangement places the PDP in a strong position to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections.

“With the benefit of our expertise in the current political demography in the country, it is clear that zoning the ticket to the contrary or throwing it open will be counter-productive to the PDP, as it would upstage the already established eight-year power swing between the North and the South,” the CP-PDP said.

It argued that in view of what it described as the failures of the Tinubu administration and the growing resolve among Nigerians to vote him out, allowing the South to complete its eight-year term before rotating power to the North in 2031 is the most strategic path forward.

The group also commended the resolution of the PDP’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to recover the seats of defected members in both the National and State Assemblies.

It urged aggrieved members of the party, especially those considering defection, to reconsider in light of the party’s renewed efforts to rebuild ahead of the upcoming national convention.

Describing the PDP as Nigeria’s foremost democratic political movement, CP-PDP said the party remains a symbol of hope for millions of Nigerians aspiring for a more stable and prosperous future.

“The PDP is a purpose for all Nigerians and we believe this is the time all hands must be on deck to present a formidable common front of well-meaning like minds on the platform of the PDP to liberate our nation from the vicious grip of the APC,” the statement read.

The group further commended the party’s leadership for scheduling the national convention for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.