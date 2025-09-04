2027: Zamfara APC Replies Marafa’s Threat Against Tinubu

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed threats by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa that he would reduce President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s votes in the Northwest by one million in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement signed by the state chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, the party described Marafa’s remarks as “an empty threat” from a politician whose influence has waned in Zamfara and the Northwest.

Danfulani noted that Marafa’s political fortunes had diminished since his defeat in the 2019 elections, stressing that even during the 2023 polls, the former senator failed to deliver his constituency.

“Marafa could not even win his ward in Yandoton Daji, his local government of Tsafe, or his central senatorial constituency in 2023. It is laughable that he now boasts of reducing one million votes from President Tinubu when Zamfara’s entire votes in that election were not up to that figure,” Danfulani said.

The chairman recalled that Marafa was reluctantly approved as Zamfara State coordinator for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on the recommendation of then-governor Bello Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, despite opposition from party stakeholders.

He accused Marafa of engaging in anti-party activities, selfish demands for appointments, and forming alliances with political “troublemakers” after failing to secure relevance within the APC.

“His unguarded utterances are borne out of frustration from losing elections and his inability to secure appointments in President Tinubu’s administration. APC supporters in Zamfara have grown wiser and are loyal to leaders like Matawalle and Senator Yari, which is why the party continues to record victories, as seen in the recent Kaura Namoda South State Assembly bye-election,” the statement added.

Danfulani further reminded Marafa that his earlier political rise was largely due to support from leaders such as former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari and former Deputy Governor Ibrahim Wakkala, warning that betrayal and deceit would continue to haunt his political journey.

He urged the public to disregard Marafa’s comments, describing them as propaganda “dead on arrival.”