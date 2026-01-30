2027: Yusuf Left NNPP For Kano’s Devt, Prosperity –Party

The factional group of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by Dr Boniface Aniebonam has explained that Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State left the Kwankwasiya Movement and the party because of Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso’s slavery intentions and not for selfish reasons.

The party also stated that the main betrayer in the saga is Kwankwaso, who betrayed the trust of the NNPP founder, Aniebonam and not Yusuf. All efforts made by Yusuf as the leader of NNPP for reconciliation were resisted out of arrogance and greed.

The party was reacting to comments by Elder Buba Galadima on Yusuf’s defection. In a statement by its National Vice Chairman Northwest, Alhaji Sani Danmasani, the party stated: “Let the relations and families of Kwankwaso and Galadima intervene before depression will catch up with them.

“This is because a critical analysis of the condition of Galadima on Arise television suggested that something may become clinically wrong. “The cross over of Yusuf to APC is affecting Galadima’ and Kwankwaso so much that the bitterness and pain are evident in their speeches. “

Their pain is so much that it may result to depression if something urgently is not done. It is most likely that these great men are having sleepless nights.”

According to the party, what is striking in the details of Galadima’s expression during the session on Arise TV were his experiences, travelling by road from Enugu airport to Umuawulu town in Anambra, hometown of NNPP Founder, Aniebonam.