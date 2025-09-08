2027: Your Rejection’ll Be Loud, APC Tells Opposition

…School them on opposition politics

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the rejection of the opposition parties in the 2027 general elections by Nigerians would be very loud.

The party stated this in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary on Monday, Felix Morka, in reaction to the allegation of Senator Aminu Tambuwal that the ruling party was destabilising opposition parties.

Morka, in the statement, schooled Tambuwal and other opposition movements on how to play opposition politics.

He said, “A justification for democratic political opposition exists essentially in its role to hold the government accountable to govern in accordance with the rule of law and democratic norms. It is also about the duty of opposition leaders to take responsibility and accountability for their failure as leaders of their parties.

“Without effective leadership, opposition parties cannot perform their ascribed role of promoting accountability of governance or their role to provide credible policy alternatives or extending cooperation to the ruling party in pursuit of progress, and achieving the common good.

“How can anyone take present-day opposition leaders seriously as capable of leading Nigeria at this high-stakes moment in our nation’s history when they have proved so grossly incapable of leading their parties?

He accused the opposition parties of being responsible for their woes as he said, “By their inert and lacklustre engagement, it is now clear to Nigerians that the present crop of opposition leaders have lost focus, assuming they ever had any, aside from their compulsive and obsessive craving for power and patronage that feed their huge ego and greed.

Opposition politics is not simply about membership in a political party different from the ruling party. It is not just about the freedom to zap in and out of political parties based on purely selfish political calculations.

“It is also not about the freedom to bandy false narratives, peddle lies and engage in smear campaigns designed to sow discord and mislead the public. Opposition politics is certainly not about weaponising grudges disguised as opposition critiques.

“It is perplexing that these opposition leaders – the likes of Tambuwal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Rotimi Ameachi – who have occupied some of the highest political offices in our country have failed, horridly and disgracefully, to provide leadership, purpose, direction and vitality to their parties.

Rather than focus their attention and touted leadership abilities to building viable opposition parties, they prefer to play the blame game, pointing fingers at the APC for failure that is entirely their own.”

Speaking on what awaits the opposition parties in 2027, Morka said, “With nothing of value to offer Nigerians, these opposition elements have now turned political prophets trumpeting their base wishes and 2027 predictions that only truly portend the devastating defeat that awaits them at the voting thumbs of the good Nigerian electorate that have rejected them before, that rejected them in the recent bye-elections, and will reject them decisively, again, come 2027.

“As a Party, we will continue to strengthen our internal democratic systems to stand stronger, and serve Nigerians better, while as a government, President Tinubu remains resolute and focused on rebuilding generationally neglected foundations of our economic life and repositioning the country for sustainable progress.”

The APC said no one would use blackmail to escape being investigated and prosecuted by the EFCC should there be a need for that.

“Tambuwal must believe that his status as an opposition politician confers some kind of immunity from investigation or prosecution by anti-corruption agencies.

“No member of the political opposition is above the law, just like no citizen is above the law. Tambuwal’s suggestion that his recent arrest and ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged cash withdrawals totalling N189 billion in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, indicates a politically-motivated clampdown on the opposition bellies the obscene and perverse entitlement mentality that these opposition leaders carry.

Resorting to emotional blackmail against the government as a device to shield himself or anyone from lawful scrutiny, investigation or prosecution for suspected heinous economic crimes will not and should not cut it as opposition sacred cows,” Morka said.