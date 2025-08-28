2027: Your Reforms Are Not Working, Adebayo Urges Tinubu Not To Recontest

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, on Wednesday, posited that President Bola Tinubu’s performance is not impressive, urging him to forget running for a second term if things do not improve.



Adebayo, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of mismanaging the country.

“So I don’t think that if things remain the way they are in 2027, President Tinubu, in good conscience, should be surprised if he’s massively voted out. Nigerians have suffered enough. His policies are not working,” he declared.

The SDP chieftain also downplayed the PDP’s most recent move on zoning the party ticket to the south, arguing that Nigerians have options going into the next elections.

READ ALSO

“So, I think we need to understand that Nigerians have options. But if by 2027 something changes in terms of the macroeconomics, in terms of security, in terms of poverty, in terms of employment, then it becomes competitive.

“But the way it is now, I don’t think that for the good of the country—even for the good of the president himself—he should just go home and thank God that he’s been president for four years.

“Besides PDP, we have better options, so it’s not a thing that if the PDP commits suicide, the APC automatically inherits the politics. No,” he said.

“What we know is that APC and PDP are like Siamese twins —they are the same company now. They work together. Nigeria wants alternative politics. We’re looking for a new direction. That’s what people are saying.”