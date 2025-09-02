2027: Your Lies Won’t Stop Tinubu From Landslide Win, APC Chief Tells El-Rufai

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso yesterday accused Nasir El-Rufai of lying against President Bola Tinubu in his bid to frustrate his reelection in 2027.

However, Kwankwaso told the immediate past Kaduna State governor that Tinubu would win a landslide. The politician, who described El-Rufai as an “expired politician”, said those targeting Tinubu’s job had already been tested and had failed.

He said: “You cannot discourage and check out President Tinubu from the 2027 contest the way you did to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, using poverty, insecurity, and economic devastation, because your nefarious tendencies are known to everyone.”

Kwankwaso added: “It is on notice that President Tinubu has not only done much on security, economy, and even poverty rates in the country, but he has drastically changed the narrative with many places being secured and prices of commodities being affordable.”

“The insecurity met on the ground by President Tinubu is gradually becoming history, thanks to the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, thanks to the President, but people like El-Rufai are not happy with what is happening.”

He challenged El-Rufai to come out with concrete evidence on what he alleged that the government of Tinubu is sponsoring banditry and other criminal acts in the country, “otherwise, he should shut up and allow the government to continue with the good things they are doing for the country”.