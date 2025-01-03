2027: Your Anti-Masses Policies’ll Cause Your Defeat, NNPP Warns Tinubu

Share

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is backing its national leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to win the 2027 presidential poll. Kano State NNPP Chairman Hashimu Dungurawa told reporters in Kano yesterday that Tinubu’s “antimasses policies” would cost him a second term.

He said: “Tinubu, you either change them or we Nigerians together will change you. Be prepared for defeat should you decide to go for a second term.

“From the podium on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu started reeling out anti-masses policies, and as if we offended him, he kept slamming such policies on us up till today.

“With these harsh anti-masses policies and your stance on them, just prepare for defeat in the next general elections.”

