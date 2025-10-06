2027: You Lack Capacity To Defeat Otti, Abia NASS Liaison Officer Tells Kalu

Chief Iheanyi Chinasa, the Abia State Liaison Officer at the National Assembly, has told the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to stop what he termed his “Needless hostilities” and verbal attacks on Governor Alex Otti.

Chinasa, who is Kalu’s kinsman, also told him that he lacked “The needed capacity, track record, and all it takes” to challenge Otti in 2027.

The Liaison Officer, who featured virtually on a popular radio programme in the state, “The Parliament”, knocked the Deputy Speaker for taking advantage of President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the state to attack the Governor.

He alleged that Kalu had, in a remark at a reception for the President at Enyimba Stadium, Aba, claimed that the money accruing to the state was not commensurate with the developments on the ground.

According to him, Kalu also argued that Mr President, and not the Governor, should be applauded for the developments in Abia, claiming that Tinubu is the one releasing more funds to states following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Kalu said, “I want us to be very vocal in praising the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on how he has made resources available to states when he removed the oil subsidy. He did not keep that money in Abuja. He sent it to the States. Please give credit to whom credit is due.”

Chinasa accused Kalu of hiding under Tinubu to attack Otti, stressing that arguing that it is hypocrisy to credit the president for Otti’s achievements, as Abia is not the only state receiving increased allocation, as the Deputy Speaker claimed.

He said Otti deserved commendations for his developmental strides, arguing that not many states have witnessed the volume of developments in Abia.

Chinasa noted that Abia people are proud of the governor for his landmark achievements, saying he has, in two years, achieved what previous administrations could not achieve in decades.

According to the National Assembly Liaison Officer, Otti’s “monumental achievements in infrastructure, health, education, and other sectors of the state economy have made his second-term bid a walkover”.

Chinasa advised Kalu to “properly count the cost before coming out to disgrace himself,” accusing him of resorting to a campaign of calumny against Otti because of his (Kalu’s) veiled governorship ambition in 2027.

He regretted that instead of leveraging his privileged position to work for his constituents, Abia State and the South East in general, the Deputy Speaker is dissipating energy in needless attacks against Otti.