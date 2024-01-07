2027: You Can’t Lead Opposition, CUPP Tells Atiku

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP), has rejected the proposal to draft a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to lead the opposition political parties in the country ahead of the 2027 general election. The CUPP, in a statement issued yesterday, a copy of which was secured by Sunday Telegraph in Abuja, however, advised the former Vice President to perish the thought of contesting for 2027 presidential election after several attempts that have resulted in failures. National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, who signed the statement, recalled how the opposition parties rallied support for the former Vice President ahead of the 2019 presidential election only for him to practically throw them under the bus and run away to Dubai.

According to the group, Abubakar only resurfaced towards the 2023 general election. Ameh called on Atiku to quit the political stage now that the ovation is loud, stressing that Atiku cannot lead the opposition parties because he never believed in multi-party system, which is the bedrock of constitutional democracy. The statement reads: “The attention of Coalition for United Political Parties(CNPP) has been drawn to a newspaper publication of January 4, 2024, proposing and projecting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Atiku by one of his aides to lead the opposition political parties in Nigeria. “We in CUPP hereby wish to disassociate ourselves from that proposition because of the reasons mentioned hereunder. “CUPP had worked with Atiku in the past only to realise later that we worked for a candidate, who cared for himself, his ambition, and his own ambition only without giving a hoot for other coalition partners.

“It is also in the public sphere that the former Vice President Atiku has sever- ally professed his aversion for multi-party democracy. He is a fan of either one or two party system only. “Recall that in the run-up to 2019 general elections, more than 35 political parties went into a coalition, which led to the formation of CUPP, as it is today with PDP and former Vice President Atiku as its consensus presidential candidate. “CUPP worked tirelessly for the former Vice President to become the president of Nigeria, and when he lost at the polls, he turned his back on his coalition partners, and practically threw the coalition parties under the bus and ran away to Dubai, only to surface towards the 2023 general election.

“We remember sending a delegation of the coalition of parties to him to seek his opinion on the way forward for the opposition parties, only to be told by him that he did not believe and had never believed in multi- party democracy, which was the bedrock of constitutional democracy and the reason for the existence of the parties that went into that coalition with him. “How would a man, who is so enamoured with a one party system and had sever- ally professed his aversion for multi-party democracy lead and be nominated to be in the forefront of such struggle. “CUPP sees this as trying to fly a wingless kite, which can never be airborne.

“He is trying to rally the opposition parties to take upon themselves a fight (install him as the president), which he has tried severally and failed. “CUPP hereby urges the former Vice President Atiku to leave the stage now that the ovation is high. “He has done his bit as a consummate politician. He has contested severally for the office of the president without victory. The time is now ripe for him to quit the stage for the younger elements and start portraying himself as a statesman that he truly is.”